Swansboro mayor arrested for tax-related charges in Wake County

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Wake County Detention Center arrested Swansboro mayor on Thursday for tax-related charges.

John Chadwick, was charged with five counts of willful failure to file return, supply information, or pay taxes.

The charges were carried out by the N.C. Department of Revenue.

The Department of Revenue informed the press that Chadwick did not file income tax returns for the years 2011 through 2015.

Chadwick, is employed at Cedar Point Landscaping in Swansboro, and he has already filed for re-election as mayor of Swansboro.

Chadwick remains in the Wake County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in the Wake County District Court on October 25.