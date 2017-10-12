Senior citizens learn fire safety, prevention at Greenville fire department

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — October is fire prevention month and today Greenville fire department targeted one specific group – senior citizens.

These are the faces of senior citizens scared of getting caught in a fire.

“If I have a fire, I’m afraid that I’ll get trapped in my bedroom,” said senior, Ida Burkis.

“Because we’re older, it’s a little slower maybe getting down,” said participant, Katie Wilkins. “And getting up. I’ve tried to be careful in whatever I do.”

“Getting ready to have surgery, that is one of my concerns,” said senior citizen, Julia Weaver. “Of how am I going to get out if there is a fire and my family member is not there.”

Greenville Fire Department opened their doors to the senior citizens of our area to remind them what to do if a fire engulfs their home.

“YOu drop and you roll,” said Burkis.

The seniors got a chance to tour the fire station and hear stories of past fires, also tips to keep them safe, including an informative puppet show.

“Have a cell phone handy, always have a cell phone handy,” said firefighter, Ruffin Keys. “Have someone you can call and just remember the puppet show, stop, drop, and roll.”

Although this month and week is set aside for fire safety, it’s important for senior citizens to keep these tips in mind every day.

“Kind of like we tell the kids,” said Keys. “Stay low and go! Because we know all the fire and bad air is up here. So if they can just stay as low as they can and get out as fast as they can.”

This gave the seniors a greater appreciation for the men and women on call.

“It’s a deepest respect I have now as a bright outlook on what the firefighters is and how important they are,” said Weaver.

Another thing the seniors learned today, that many don’t realize, is Greenville Fire Department has six stations ready to assist your fire call and another one coming soon.