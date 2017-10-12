Pitt County Sheriff Department honors their own

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Pitt County Sheriff’s Department hosts their first award ceremony to honor their men’s actions in duty.

The corner of fifth and memorial is where Sheriff Deputy Mauro Mele saved the life of another man. His actions were honored today along with many other members of the sheriff department for their service to this community.

May 16, 2016 is a day that Deputy Mauro Mele will never forget.

“I was traveling on Fifth Street, I had crossed over Memorial Drive and I saw this man collapse into two other men’s’ arms, “said Deputy Mele, “I immediately knew something was up.”

Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks said Mele turned his vehicle around with no hesitation to go back to save the man’s life. Mele rendered CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

Mele started with Pitt County Sheriff’s Department just over eight years ago. He enjoys his job and serving his community. Moments like this remind him why he chose this career.

“This job is rewarding, I look at everything that I do as being rewarding, “said Mele, “even to the smallest mundane aspect of it.”

Sheriff Elks said Deputy Mele has always been dedicated to his job and the community. Mele is always volunteering to take calls.

“He is very dedicated, he’s a good guy, “said the sheriff, “he is a more senior deputy than what I generally have and it is really an honor to have somebody that is willing to work with me the way he does.”

Deputy Mele is just one of dozens of department members who were recognized today. Pitt County Sheriff’s Department plans to have more ceremonies like these in the future.

