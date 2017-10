Saturday, October 14th from 10a to 4pm join the Greenville Jaycees for Oktoberfest at the Pitt County Council on Aging facility located at 4551 County Home Road in Greenville.

Eat, drink, shop and celebrate at this fun event that raises money for Meals on Wheels.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchase through the Jaycees website http://greenvillejaycees.com/oktoberfest/

The event is proudly presented by the Pitt County Council on Aging, the Greenville Jaycees and WNCT 9 On Your Side.