North Carolina pharmacist sentenced for health care fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina pharmacist has been given a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 35-year-old Justin Lawrence Daniel was sentenced in federal court in Greenville on Tuesday to 12 months and a day. In addition, Daniel was ordered to make restitution of nearly $2.5 million. A news release said Daniel paid $2 million in advance of his sentencing.

Daniel also surrendered his pharmacist’s license.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said Daniel, who owned and operated a pharmacy in Pembroke and Rowland between 2011 and 2015, ordered workers to fraudulently bill the Medicare program and the North Carolina Medicaid Program for extended release capsules that his pharmacy did not use when creating a compounded pain-relief cream.