Man opens fire on Hyde Co. deputies, Sheriff’s Office says

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) – The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Swan Quarter is facing numerous misdemeanor and felony charges after opening fire on deputies.

The incident happened Tuesday night along Swindell Forest Rd. in Swan Quarter. Deputies were first dispatched to the scene around 11:30 p.m. for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, deputies attempted to speak with the suspect, 33-year-old Terrill Gibbs. After about 5 or 10 minutes, deputies said Gibbs went to his car, pulled out a firearm, and fired several shots at the deputies, striking a patrol car at least three times.

Capt. Josh Hopkins with the Hyde Co. Sheriff’s Office said the deputies then backed away, called in more deputies, and set up a perimeter. A neighbor who knew Gibbs attempted to talk to him and get him away from his weapons.

After several hours, Gibbs eventually surrendered and moved away from the weapons just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies said.

Gibbs is facing multiple charges, including shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied car, assault with a deadly weapon on a public official, and two counts of delay and obstruction of justice.

Gibbs is being held at Central Prison under a $425,000 bond.

Hopkins said prior to this incident, Gibbs didn’t have a criminal record.