DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Tyrrell County man was arrested Thursday on multiple sexual offense charges against a minor.

Joseph Edwards, 25, was arrested in Dare County and placed in the Dare County Detention Center.

Edwards was charged with indecent liberties with a child, incest with a child, and statutory rape of a child.

Edwards had his first court appearance on Thursday and his court date is scheduled for October 25.

He is currently under a $225,000 bond.