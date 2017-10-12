LaGrange Boy Scout helping to bring shelter to local park

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teen in LaGrange is trying to make a change in his community by donating a shelter.

Boy Scout Justin Howell, is raising money to build a 16-by-20-foot shelter at LaGrange Community Park.

Howell is going door to door asking for donations.

His troop, Troop 555, will help build the shelter once they have the money and already have the plans underway.Howell has lived across the street from the park his whole life.

“There’s been a lot of festivals and events going on and it just felt like it needed something else, like maybe some shelter for them. I mean it rains sometimes, and we just some want more areas provided.”

Troop 555 has already raised $700 of $4,000 dollars so far.

To donate to Howell and Troop 555, please call 252-286-7688.