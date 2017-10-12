Humane Society hosts 17th Annual Canine Crawl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is working to save the lives of hundreds of homeless animals in Pitt County and surrounding areas by raising funds through its annual Canine Crawl event.

The 17th Annual Canine Crawl is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11am to 3pm at the Greenville Town Common.

WNCT 9 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of this year’s event, which is emceed by Morning Anchor and Humane Society of Eastern Carolina board member, Maria Satira and Meteorologist, Dontae Jones. You’ll also be entertained with live music by Jimmy Valley.

Registration for the walk starts at 11am with the walk through Uptown Greenville beginning at noon. After the walk, stick around for two dog contests including a costume contest and owner/dog look-a-like contest. There are dozens of vendors including local businesses, adoptable animals, pet educational resources, and food options.

The funds raised will help support HSEC’s efforts in the community to serve as a safe haven for homeless and neglected pets until they find their forever homes.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.