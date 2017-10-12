Humane Society hosts 17th Annual Canine Crawl

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is working to save the lives of hundreds of homeless animals in Pitt County and surrounding areas by raising funds through its annual Canine Crawl event.

The 17th Annual Canine Crawl is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11am to 3pm at the Greenville Town Common.

WNCT 9 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of this year’s event, which is emceed by Morning Anchor and Humane Society of Eastern Carolina board member, Maria Satira and Meteorologist, Dontae Jones. You’ll also be entertained with live music by Jimmy Valley.

Registration for the walk starts at 11am with the walk through Uptown Greenville beginning at noon. After the walk, stick around for two dog contests including a costume contest and owner/dog look-a-like contest. There are dozens of vendors including local businesses, adoptable animals, pet educational resources, and food options.

The funds raised will help support HSEC’s efforts in the community to serve as a safe haven for homeless and neglected pets until they find their forever homes.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s