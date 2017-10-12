Greenville police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Family Dollar on Memorial Drive near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard was robbed Thursday morning, the Greenville Police Department said.

Police responded to the store around 11:18 a.m. to a report of a robbery.

A man entered the businesss, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, police said.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, and no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9, with a beard, wearing a burgundy, black and gray sweatshirt and jeans. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

