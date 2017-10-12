Greenville moving forward with Town Creek Culvert

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville City Council voted to approve a nearly 22.3 million dollar bid for the Town Creek Culvert project.

Greenville Public Works director Kevin Mulligan said the 82 year old drainage system in place now is severely outdated.

“The existing capacity is for a year and a half storm,” said Mulligan, “We would typically design these for a 25 year storm”

This new system would fix flooding in areas like 3rd Street and Reade Circle.

The scale of the project can be hard to grasp. Some pipes would be as tall as seven feet and most of the project is set 25 feet underground.

“When we talk about this project it’s not just a storm water pipe, it’s a pipe in the middle of town,” said Mulligan. “All the roads would be replaced, water, sewer gas, electric and cable would also be relocated and replaced.”

Trader Construction of New Bern won the bid and finding funds has been no small task.

The state granted Greenville a Green Infrastructure Award of 16 million dollars with zero interest.

A loan of that size is a state record.

Tonight’s vote has been months in the making and is one of the larger scale projects the city has taken on.

Council members say flood prevention is worth every penny.

The project is pending state approval.

If approved, construction is set to start in January and will last roughly two and a half years.