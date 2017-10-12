French chefs visit Carteret Community College

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–60 Carteret County high school students watched today as French chefs prepared pastries, foie gras and other delicacies at Carteret Community College.

The chefs are part of the college’s exchange culinary program. Three to four culinary students are sent to learn cuisine in France every year. Then the chefs visit Carteret Community College to share their knowledge.

“For me it was an opportunity to not only discover their cuisine, which you could find in a book, but really to discover the people which you just can’t read about,” Joseph Goodknight, culinary student, said. “You have to get in there and immerse yourself.”

The high school students attending the cooking demonstrations are interested in joining the culinary program in the future.

After watching the chefs prepare the foods, students also learned how to set a French table and enjoyed tasting the delicacies.

