Franklin County teen missing since Sept. 19 found dead in the woods, police say

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Louisburg teen missing since Sept. 19 was found dead in the woods Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisburg Police Department.

Dominic Wright, 16, was last seen at his home after returning from school. His family told CBS North Carolina he watched TV after school and then left out the back door.

Family members thought Wright went to see a friend but soon discovered his phone was still at the house.

Wright’s step-mother said there was nothing out of the ordinary with his behavior that day from what they witnessed.

Louisburg Police Chief Abbot said that a town worker found a partially decomposed body in the woods around 2 p.m. Wednesday off Bickett Boulevard. Police said that they have sufficient evidence to confirm that the body was that of Wright.

Wright’s step-mother also confirmed his death to CBS North Carolina Thursday morning.

Franklin County Schools sent a press release Thursday morning expressing condolences to Wright’s family and friends.

The full statement from the district is below:

Franklin County Schools is deeply saddened to learn about the untimely death of one of its students, Dominic Wright. Wright, who attended Louisburg High School, went missing during the evening of September 19. The district wishes to express sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Dominic Wright. It’s impossible to measure the loss caused by a death of a child; however, Franklin County schools will do everything possible to support Dominic’s family. The school system will offer extra resources to our students effected by this tragedy and help them honor Dominic’s memory. Counseling is available for Louisburg High School staff and students. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear and part of an on-going investigation. This incident did not occur on school property. We ask that you respect the privacy of the Louisburg High community as they deal with this sudden and very tragic news.

No foul play is suspected in the teen’s death at this time, police said.