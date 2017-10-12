Flu vaccines are still common debate subjects in the medical community

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Flu season has begun in eastern North Carolina and some people have misconceptions about the vaccine.

Many concerns come with the flu shot including the myths about the shot making people sick.

“The 4 strains this year, there’s both a trivalent and a quadravalent vaccine, so those have the two type A flu’s and H1N1 and the H3N2 type A flu,” said Dr. John Marrow, the Pitt County health director. “Unlike other diseases, like polio or measles or things where we have a lifetime immunity, flu changes and the flu virus is very smart.”

Marrow also told 9 on your side that the vaccine contains no active virus.

“Everyone from 6 months of age up should have a flu vaccine,” said Marrow.

Even though doctors encourage the vaccine, some people are still apprehensive expressing concerns about gaining the sickness after the vaccine has taken place.

“The flu vaccine does not cause the flu,” said Marrow. “If everybody else has gotten vaccinated then the flu does not become prevalent in the community.”

Marrow also said it takes up to two weeks for the vaccine to work, so if you get sick then you may have already been exposed prior to the vaccine.

“Young children, elderly and people with chronic illness are more prone to the illness,” said Marrow. “If you don’t take the shot for yourself at least take it for others around you.”

 

