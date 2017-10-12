First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible for Thursday

SUMMARY: More summer-like weather today with a slight cool down for Friday. We will start to dry things out for the weekend before another cold front moves through. Details:

THIS MORNINGMostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog and a few showers. Temps in the 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s with showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A weak disturbance will move through Friday. High pressure builds in for the weekend bringing drier conditions.

TROPICS: Ophelia continues to organize south of the Azores. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
69° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
69° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
68° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
68° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
67° F
precip:
20%
5am
Fri
67° F
precip:
20%
6am
Fri
67° F
precip:
20%
7am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
