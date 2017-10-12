First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible for Thursday

SUMMARY: More summer-like weather today with a slight cool down for Friday. We will start to dry things out for the weekend before another cold front moves through. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog and a few showers. Temps in the 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s with showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A weak disturbance will move through Friday. High pressure builds in for the weekend bringing drier conditions.

TROPICS: Ophelia continues to organize south of the Azores. For the latest, click here

