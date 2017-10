TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward after a dog is found shot with an arrow.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to Emma Clint Lane in reference to a dog shot with arrow on Oct. 9th. Deputies say someone shot the dog and then broke the arrow shaft off.

Deputies are investigating this incident as an animal cruelty case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 641-7809.