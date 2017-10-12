Deputies continue looking for missing man off NC coast

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they are still trying to find a man who disappeared when the small boat he was on sank off the North Carolina coast.

Carteret County deputies say one person on the boat died and the body was recovered and one person was rescued on Sept. 8 when a 19-foot skiff went down off of Cape Carteret.

But deputies say rescuers didn’t find 71-year-old James Wells and he hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the Coast Guard is helping the deputies try to find Wells.