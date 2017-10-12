Carey Road extension in Kinston begins to take shape, raises concerns

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the city of Kinston are discussing ways improve Carey Road.

The project has been in the works for years; but, it’s starting to take shape.

Carey Road is a dead end, but NCDOT wants to extend the road across to U.S. 258.

While the extension could help drivers, some people living along the road aren’t’ too happy about the project.

Zullene Mumford has lived on Carey Road for 11 years, and she is worried the Carey extension project will impact her yard.

“It will make my yard smaller,” said Mumford. “Sure would.”

“The project will turn Carey Road to a four-lane median divided highway between Rouse Road and U.S. 258.

County commissioners said the extension will bridge U.S. 258 and northern downtown Kinston.

“It will connect the city limits out to 258 to the communities out here that have sprung up over the years,” said Commissioner Eric Rouse. “More of your developments are out here in the northwestern part of the city.”

Local businesses like Little J’s Pizza and Subs hope the project brings in more customers.

“I think it will be good,” said Ann Hardison, a cashier at the restaurant. “It’s according to how they route it. It should bring us in more business. I hope it does.”

However, Mumford and others living along Carey Road hopes her yard won’t be under construction.

(“That road has been paved since I have been here,” Mumford said. “They paved this road and now they want to come back in and widen it out? I hope to the Lord it stays like it is. Just like it is.”

Construction is expected to begin in the next few years.

It will take about a year to finish.

You still have time to give feedback on the project here.

 

