Breast Cancer Awareness Month series: Oct. 12

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 9 On Your Side is working to shed a light on this terrible disease.

Every Thursday during the month of October, Morning Edition’s Maria Satira, will interview local health experts about breast cancer and its impact in Eastern North Carolina.

This week, Maria interviewed Nikki Hyatt, RN, BSN, OCN who is an outreach coordinator at Vidant Medical Center.

Hyatt discusses the important of prevention and early detection. She also stresses community members take advantage of the resources available through Vidant.

If you’d like to arrange someone from Vidant to speak to speak to you, your family or your team, call 252-847-9507 or click here.

Coming up later this month, we’ll feature guests who will address the navigation of the cancer journey and what’s expected of the new cancer center.

The live interviews will air on October 19 and 26 at 6:10 a.m.