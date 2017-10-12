BREAKING: Several employees injured in attempted escape at Elizabeth City prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT/WAVY) — An attempted escape just occurred at Pasquotank Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City, according to N.C. Public Safety.

A fire was set in the prison sewing plant, and several employees are injured.

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Elizabeth City. Fires set in prison sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when available. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

Three nearby schools have been placed on lockdown. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools sent out the following message Thursday afternoon:

Due to an incident that is taking place at the local jail north of town, Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School have been placed on lock down at the advice of Emergency Management. Students who are bus riders who have not arrived home as of yet, will be returned to the school until we hear further from Emergency Management. Students and staff currently at these schools will not be released until we hear further from Emergency Management. A follow up notification will be issued to update parents as to the lock down situation at our schools.