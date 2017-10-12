Bertie County charter school in danger of closing

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A charter school in Bertie County is in danger of having its charter revoked and parents have started reacting to the news.

According to the Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy’s Facebook page, the North Carolina Charter Advisory Board voted Monday and recommended that Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy’s lose their charter with the state.

A “Save Our Schools” meeting took place last night to address the school’s future.

Tabitha Barnes, a mother of students at Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy, said she is upset to hear about the school because the school not only helps educate her children but also makes sure they are able to get to school.

“They have a van that goes all the way to Greenville to pick the kids up, they have buses going to Ahoskie to pick kids up, and to Williamston to pick kids up. It’s very convenient,” said Barnes.

Heritage’s charter was in limbo earlier this summer but was saved.

“We could be forced to close as early as the end of the semester,” said Dr. Kashi Bazemore, Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy Director, at last night’s event.