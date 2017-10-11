Section of Greenville Blvd to close Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A section of Greenville Boulevard SE will close due to construction Wednesday.

This could cause major delays for drivers on their commute into work.

The railroad tracks near the area of 14th Street and Greenville Blvd. are going to be worked on.

It’s a part of an extension from the Evans Street work done a few weeks ago on the same section of track.

This is a part of the Carolina Coastal Railway’s plan to replace parts of the track.

They are working in connection with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The goal is to ultimately make your drive over the track smoother and less bumpy.

“The main thing is to think about alternative routes a different way of avoiding that area completely but if you can’t you can use the detour that goes through Brownlea and 14th Street,” said Steve Hamilton, an engineer for the NCDOT.

The detour will begin at Brownlea to 14th Street and back out to Greenville Boulevard.

To help eliminate traffic DOT officials say if you’re familiar with Greenville to avoid the area if possible.

In a statement released by the Carolina Coastal Railway, it says that the construction will start at 7 o’clock this morning and will be finished as early as Friday afternoon weather permitting.