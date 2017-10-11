Plans for Randolph Johnson/Water Tower Park to be unveiled Thursday evening

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT)–The town of Beaufort first asked for your responses to a survey for improvements to one of its parks a few months ago.

Over 600 of you responded with the types of things you’d like to see at Randolph Johnson/Water Tower Park.

The top choice among voters: a splash pad. That’s followed by an amphitheater, new playground and picnic areas.

The parks and recreation department held a design party for folks to see the results and offer last-minute input Wednesday night at the Beaufort Fire Department.

“It’s so important to have the community involved in this and that’s why it was so great to have so much interest in the survey because this is for the community,” Rachel Johnson, Parks and Events Coordinator, said. “We want everyone to be involved from the ground floor up.”

The town is working with Rivers and Associates design firm and will unveil a preliminary plan Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the fire department.

A finalized master plan is expected November 9th.