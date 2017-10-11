Plans for Randolph Johnson/Water Tower Park to be unveiled Thursday evening

By Published:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT)–The town of Beaufort first asked for your responses to a survey for improvements to one of its parks a few months ago.

Over 600 of you responded with the types of things you’d like to see at Randolph Johnson/Water Tower Park.

The top choice among voters: a splash pad. That’s followed by an amphitheater, new playground and picnic areas.

The parks and recreation department held a design party for folks to see the results and offer last-minute input Wednesday night at the Beaufort Fire Department.

“It’s so important to have the community involved in this and that’s why it was so great to have so much interest in the survey because this is for the community,” Rachel Johnson, Parks and Events Coordinator, said. “We want everyone to be involved from the ground floor up.”

The town is working with Rivers and Associates design firm and will unveil a preliminary plan Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the fire department.

A finalized master plan is expected November 9th.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s