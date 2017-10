NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a man wanted for multiple felonies.

Tyrone Jerome Berry, a 34-year-old male, is wanted for first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, simple assault.

If you have any information on the location of this fugitive, please call 252-633-2020 or your local police.