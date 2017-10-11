N.C. board recommends charter be revoked from Bertie Co. school

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Charter Advisory Board has recommended the charter be revoked from Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy.

According to the charter school’s Facebook page, the board recently voted to have the charter agreement between the state and the school permanently revoked. The decision came at the board’s meeting on October 9.

HCLA’s charter was previously in limbo back in June. According to an article by EducationNC, the board voted not to immediately revoke the charter in June and allow the school to continue operation with stipulations. If the stipulations weren’t met, then the board would begin the process of revocation in December in 2018.

According to EdNC, the board says the school did not meet several deadlines when it came to submitting paperwork.

HCLA opened its doors in 2014 and serves around 300 students Bertie County and the surrounding area.

The school is hosting a “Save our School” meeting Wednesday night at the Cashie-Heritage Convention Center in Windsor. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.