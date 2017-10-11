Moonshine distillery, marijuana grow found in Nash County home

ELM CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Nash County residents were busted with a marijuana grow operation in their home as well as a moonshine distillery, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, deputies responded to a tip about drugs being sold from a home on Riverpoint Road in Elm City.

Deputies reported smelling marijuana when they were speaking to a resident at the home, the sheriff’s office said.

That resident gave verbal permission to deputies to look inside the home. After deputies located a small amount of marijuana, the resident revoked permission.

A search warrant was granted and a later search revealed a marijuana plant grow operation complete with lights, heat lamps, and other equipment.

A moonshine distillery was also found in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said weapons were also located in the home.

Anthony Wayne King, 53, and Terry Lynn King, 52, were arrested with assistance from ALE agents, the sheriff’s office said.

Anthony King was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony possession of marijuana

Manufacture of a liquor no permit

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Alter/remove a gun serial number

Possession of a firearm by a felon

He’s being held on a $25,500 bond.

Terry King was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony possession of marijuana

Manufacture of a liquor no permit

They made their first appearance in court Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.