Law enforcement asking for help identifying hit and run suspect

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers is asking for information on a hit and run that occurred Sunday October 8th at around 12:44 p.m.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the area of Stantonsburg Rd. and B’s Barbeque Rd. in reference to a head on collision involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles, a gold van, left the scene.

Female was passenger in the Gold Van (Suspect Vehicle)
Male was driver of blue van who also stole a drink from the store)

The van was last seen traveling on Cottondale Rd. towards NC 121. It was reported a blue or green van was traveling with the suspect’s vehicle and assisted them in leaving the scene.

Law enforcement released photos of the the van and suspect from a nearby Speedway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 252-758-7777.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s