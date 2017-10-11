Law enforcement asking for help identifying hit and run suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers is asking for information on a hit and run that occurred Sunday October 8th at around 12:44 p.m.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the area of Stantonsburg Rd. and B’s Barbeque Rd. in reference to a head on collision involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles, a gold van, left the scene.

The van was last seen traveling on Cottondale Rd. towards NC 121. It was reported a blue or green van was traveling with the suspect’s vehicle and assisted them in leaving the scene.

Law enforcement released photos of the the van and suspect from a nearby Speedway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 252-758-7777.