Kinston Police make arrest in September shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a September 9th shooting near 325 East Bright St.

The 15-year-old juvenile was arrested Tuesday and placed in secure juvenile custody. The minor is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and discharging a firearm to terrorize the public.

The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. on September 9th. When officers arrived, they located several shell casings in the roadway near the intersection of Bright and East Streets. The intended victim was not known, since several people were in the area at the time of the shooting.