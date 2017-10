GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An armed robbery occurred at N.C. Motor Sports on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m.

Witnesses said the suspects were two black males, one wearing a gray hoodie and the other wearing a black hoodie.

Greenville police said the suspects entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money.

Two employees were in the store at the time of the robbery and were not injured.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The case remains under investigation.