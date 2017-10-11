Greenville police bridge lines of communications in community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers are patrolling neighborhoods to improve communication and bring about a safer community.

Community Policing Week continued on Wednesday by focusing on the law enforcement relationship with area neighborhoods.

“It feels like we have definitely bridged some gaps,” said Officer Tim Green, one of 6 zone neighborhood officers in the city of Greenville who has been on the street since July. “I think there’s an open line of communication and there is going to be more lines of open communication.”

Greenville police and communities hoped to gain clear lines of communication with personal interaction.

“In the past 8 months I have seen a big change,” said Dorothy Daniels, a community member under Greens watch who appreciates the officer’s presence. “Some people are scared of them, so that made a big difference by them showing themselves more in this neighborhood.”

Officer Green has become more connected with the neighborhood community.

“If we are texting back and forth they can say I used the same emoji that they use when they text. We speak the same language they do,” said Green. “The amounts of text messages we get saying that say we have gone above and beyond are super appreciative. We don’t know how we can repay them for this. It’s rewarding, to say the least.”