Greenville Fire/Rescue educates students about fire safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville firefighters made a stop at the Children’s World daycare to teach fire safety.

It’s a part of the city’s fire prevention week.

Students were taught how to stop, drop and roll, crawl under smoke and learn about what firefighters do.

Rebekah Thurston, fire and life safety educator for Greenville Fire/Rescue, said teaching students at a young age is beneficial for the future.

“We’re teaching them that if there is a fire at their house that they need to get down low and go outside and crawl under the smoke,” said Thurston. “They can’t breathe smoke in and we don’t want them to get caught in the fire. We also want them to know to call 911 if there is an emergency and to know that firefighters are friends.”

More than 70 events are planned for the month of October for Greenville’s Fire/Rescue.