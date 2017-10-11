Greenville Boulevard construction disrupts neighborhood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A section of Greenville Boulevard looked a little different Wednesday. The street was scattered with traffic cones and detours surrounding construction on the railroad near the intersection with 14th Street.

That detour isn’t just affecting drivers. It is also affecting Brownlea Drive residents, who now have to deal with thousands of vehicles being detoured down their typically quiet street.

“It’s a bad situation,” said Jarvis Mills, a Brownlea Drive resident. “It’s overcrowded.”

Some neighbors had safety concerns.

“People had been going far too fast and so finally the police have showed up,” said Linda Portlock, who also lives on Brownlea. “They have kept the speed limit down.”

“At five o’clock, when we first got up, the people were just flying down this road and tractor trailers,” said Portlock.

Residents said they are even having troubles just getting out of their driveways with the long line of traffic.

“I certainly do not feel like I can safely back into my street to get away,” said Mills.

But not everyone is upset with the temporary traffic.

“Oh it’s a pain but that happens,” said Charles Moore, who lives on Brownlea. “We’ve got things might have to be done. And you just have to put up with the inconvenience.”

“Well I enjoy the traffic going up and down,” said Moore said. “I know it’s going to result in a nice, newly repaved Greenville Boulevard.”

Although the cars are disruptive, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s been a lot, and it’s been a little annoying, but I think it’s for a good cause so we need to have these railroad tracks fixed,” said Portlock.