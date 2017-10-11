First Alert Forecast: Unusual warmth continues for now

SUMMARY: Warm, muggy air remains in place for now. A stronger cold front will bring a patter change by early next week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy this morning and it’s damp outside. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with high humidity still. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers/storms and highs in the mid 80’s with continued high humidity. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy still, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s, muggy, with a few passing showers.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Ophelia continues to drift south of the Azores. For the latest, click here

