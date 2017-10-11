First Alert Forecast: Unusual warmth continues for now

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Warm, muggy air remains in place for now. A stronger cold front will bring a patter change by early next week. Details:

THIS MORNINGSkies are cloudy this morning and it’s damp outside. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with high humidity still. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers/storms and highs in the mid 80’s with continued high humidity. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy still, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s, muggy, with a few passing showers.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Ophelia continues to drift south of the Azores. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
80° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
73° F
precip:
30%
5am
Thu
72° F
precip:
50%
6am
Thu
72° F
precip:
50%
7am
Thu
72° F
precip:
50%
8am
Thu
72° F
precip:
50%
9am
Thu
73° F
precip:
50%
10am
Thu
74° F
precip:
40%
11am
Thu
76° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
90%
5pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
30%
12am
Fri
70° F
precip:
50%
1am
Fri
69° F
precip:
50%
2am
Fri
69° F
precip:
60%
3am
Fri
69° F
precip:
60%
4am
Fri
69° F
precip:
30%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.