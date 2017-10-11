Deputies: Pair charged for growing marijuana and making moonshine inside home

ELM CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests after deputies say a pair grew marijuana and distilled moonshine inside a home.

Deputies discovered the operation on October 9th.

The sheriff’s office says it received reports that someone was selling drugs out of a home on the 7000 block of Riverpoint Road in Elm City. While investigating, deputies noticed the smell of marijuana. After receiving consent from the homeowner, deputies discovered a small amount of marijuana. The sheriff’s office then obtained a search warrant.

During a search of the home deputies located an indoor marijuana plant growing setup. Deputies also discovered a homemade moonshine distillery and several weapons.

As a result of the investigation the Nash County Sheriff’s Office charged Anthony and Terry King with multiple felonies.