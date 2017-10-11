Deputies: Goldsboro man arrested with $70,000 worth of drugs

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Tuesday they said was in possession of $70,000 worth of drugs, consisting of 60 grams of heroin, 3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 4 ounces of high-grade marijuana.

Antonio Parker, 28, of Goldsboro is facing a number of drug-related charges.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation ended when they searched two properties located on Lime Street and found the drugs.

The amount of heroin seized was equivalent to 3,000 individual dosage units.

The sheriff’s office said further arrests are possible.

Parker’s bond was set at $1,000,000.

Further information concerning this case may be obtained by contacting Major Richard Lewis at (919) 705-6542 or 919-222-7112.