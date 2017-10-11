2 animals die in Pamlico Co. house fire; 2 people and third pet recovering

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people and an animal escaped while two other animals died in an afternoon house fire, according to the Pamlico County Sheriffs’ Office.

It happened just after 12 p.m. on the 300 block of Cowell Loop Road in Bayboro.

When deputies arrived at the house smoke could be seen coming from the home. While responding deputies learned two people and animals were still inside the home. Deputies were able to locate a female and male, and pull them out of the home.

Deputies were also able to safely recover an animal inside the home. Two other animals died in the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The male victim was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the Pamlico County Fire Marshal’s Office.