Davon Grayson named to Biletnikoff watch list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – ECU’s Davon Grayson is one of nine receivers who have been added to the 2017 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, according to an announcement by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., Wednesday.

Since 2006, ECU receivers have been included on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on 10 occasions, and for the first time in program history, the Pirates have a pair of pass catchers on the list at the same time in Grayson and Jimmy Williams. The duos selection follows Zay Jones (2015, 2016/finalist), Justin Hardy (2012, 2013, 2014), Lance Lewis (2011), Dwayne Harris (2010) and Aundrae Allison (2006).

On the season, Grayson leads the Pirates in receptions (31), receiving yards (535) and touchdowns (5). In six games, he has registered two 100-yard receiving games, which included a personal-best 11-catch, 223-yard and three score performance at UConn. His 223 yards rank as the third-highest single-game performance in program history behind Justin Hardy (230/Tulane/2013) and Cam Worthy (224/VT/2014).

Grayson, who has started 34 of 37 career games, has hauled down 107 passes for 1,416 yards with 12 scores, which is tied for eighth on ECU’s all-time touchdowns list. He has netted multiple receptions in 28 contests with 49 of his 107 grabs going for 12 or more yards.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely a wide receiver, and the award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of over 200 prominent college football journalists, commentators and former receivers. Receivers may be added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Ten semifinalists will be announced Nov. 13 before three finalists are declared Nov. 21. The 2017 winner will be presented live on Dec. 7 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be aired on ESPN.