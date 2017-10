GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those responsible in a break-in at Coastline Electrical Contractors on September 26.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects entered the fenced in area and stole a New Holland Skid Steer, Hurricane enclosed trailer, and rolls of copper wire.

If anyone has information on this crime, please contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.