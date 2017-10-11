Chase Conner in Williamston is a Southern Star

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT 9 On Your Side and its community partner Southern Bank recognize Chase Conner for making our community a brighter place.

Click the attached video above to watch as David Sawyer surprises him with the news!

Nominate a Southern Star!

Here at WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side, we want to recognize good people who are doing good things in our communities across Eastern North Carolina. It could be someone who has gone above and beyond doing charity work, someone who stepped in to help someone in distress or peril, or a host of other good deeds.

We call these wonderful people in our communities, Southern Stars!

To nominate a Southern Star, just take a moment to fill out the form below. Be sure to include the person’s name that you’re nominating as well as a phone number where we can reach them, your name and phone number, and then tell us more about why the person you’re nominating should be featured as one of Southern Bank and WNCT 9 On Your Side’s Southern Stars!

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s