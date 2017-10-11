Charges dropped against Franklin Co. teen accused of decapitating mom

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A judge is expected to sign an order that will drop charges against a Franklin County teen accused of cutting his mother’s head off on March 6, according to county authorities.

liver Mauricio Funes-Machado told dispatchers he killed Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machada “because I felt like it,” according to court documents.

The first deputy on scene “observed a male exit the house carrying a knife in one hand and a severed human head in the other,” the affidavit states.

The home where the 35-year-old woman was killed was called a “gruesome scene” by Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.

Once the judge signs the order, Funes-Machado will be involuntarily committed to a facility in Butner. He is currently being housed in Central Prison.