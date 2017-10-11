Eastern N.C. car dealer arrested at RDU for possession of firearm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – An auto dealer from the East was arrested at Raleigh-Durham Airport Sunday and charged with possession of a firearm.

According to Andrew Sawyer with RDU, Doug Henry was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon that he didn’t have a permit for at the airport. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Henry, who owns several car dealerships in the area including in Farmville and Tarboro, attempted to go through a security checkpoint in terminal 2 with the gun in his carry on bag, officials said.

In additional to criminal charges, Henry could also face fines imposed by the TSA for the incident.

Henry has since bonded out of the Wake County Detention Center. He is due back in Wake County Court on November 9.