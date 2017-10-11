Eastern N.C. car dealer arrested at RDU for possession of firearm

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – An auto dealer from the East was arrested at Raleigh-Durham Airport Sunday and charged with possession of a firearm.

According to Andrew Sawyer with RDU, Doug Henry was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon that he didn’t have a permit for at the airport. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Henry, who owns several car dealerships in the area including in Farmville and Tarboro, attempted to go through a security checkpoint in terminal 2 with the gun in his carry on bag, officials said.

In additional to criminal charges, Henry could also face fines imposed by the TSA for the incident.

Henry has since bonded out of the Wake County Detention Center. He is due back in Wake County Court on November 9.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s