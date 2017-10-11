BCCC digs up 25-year-old time capsule full of history

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday is Beaufort Community College’s 50th anniversary.

The day was spent reflecting on artifacts of the past.

On the college’s campus below the flagpoles sits a 25-year-old time capsule, unearthed for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

“This is just an example of our continuity across time,” BCCC president David Loop said.

Loop pulled out old photos, calendars, VHS tapes and cassettes dated back to 1992.

“I think it’s a great example of how the people in eastern nc think history is important and we at the college want to celebrate that.,” Loop said.

Students and faculty, both past and present, were in attendance.

“Wow it’s hard to believe it’s actually been that long, Dorothy Jordan, BCCC employee since 1991, said. “I kind of remember what was going on when that happened. I was happy that our current students came out to see.”

“It was kind of crazy because they were in the same shoes we were. They get to see what is happening now and we got to see what was happening then,” cosmetology student Kristina Midgette said.

The students will have a chance to bury their own artifacts from 2017 in the next time capsule.

“We will be reburying something for the next 25 years and we will be digging that up in 2043,” Loop said.