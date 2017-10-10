Wood tabbed AAC volleyball offensive player of the week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Freshman right side Bri Wood has been named the American Athletic Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week, according to an announcement by the league Monday.

She is the first Pirate recognized with a conference weekly honor since Erika Figueroa was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week Sept. 28, 2015.

Wood averaged 3.62 kills per set, 3.94 points per and hit .371 as ECU swept a pair of weekend matches at Temple and UConn to catapult into a third-place tie in the league standings … She began the weekend Friday with an 18-kill performance in the 3-1 victory at Temple during which she also hit .366, committing just three attacking errors in 41 attempts. Wood then made the most of 21 attempts in the four-set triumph at UConn Sunday, tallying 11 kills with only three errors for a .381 hitting percentage.

Wood notched five kills with no errors in the fourth set that clinched the win over Temple – the Pirates’ first over the Owls in program history.

ECU returns to action this weekend at home, hosting Tulane (Friday) and Houston (Sunday). Friday’s match is the Pirates’ annual “Dig Pink” contest – an initiative to raise breast cancer awareness.