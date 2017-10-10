Students tour Transpark on National Manufacturing Day

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 800 students visited the North Carolina Global Transpark in Kinston to learn more about National Manufacturing Day.

Middle and high school students from Green, Jones, Craven, Lenoir, and Wayne counties were in attendance.

The students toured dozens of exhibits designed to show them the manufacturing opportunities available in eastern North Carolina.

“We need to educate our kids and our future (about) what’s available and what’s being made in eastern North Carolina, so they can support that manufacturer or that component,” said Mark Pope, executive director of Lenoir County Economic Development. “So we are excited that they are here.”

There were a total of 70 vendors at the event, including Wayne Community College and North Carolina Department of Transportation.

