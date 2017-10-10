Onslow County students dress up for Star Wars Reads Day

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County students participated in the third annual nationwide Star Wars Reads Day on Tuesday.

The event was held at Richlands Primary

.All of the characters from the hit movies and television shows were present to encourage students to continue reading.

“I chose Chewbacca because he’s really fluffy and he’s kind of funny,” said Hudson Rodriguez, a second-grader at Richland Primary.

During the event, each grade level held their own parade and high school students read Star Wars books to the students.

“It helps you learn the words more,” said Kayli Pate, a second-grader at Richlands Primary.