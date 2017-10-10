Officials give update on fight against opioid abuse at Jacksonville forum

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville is the ranked as the 12th worst city in the nation when it comes to opioid abuse, and a forum to cut down on abuse was held in Onslow County Tuesday.

Jacksonville’s been actively working to fight the addiction problem for a while.

Earlier in the year, officials from the city, county and state met with Attorney General Josh Stein, and Tuesday’s forum is an update on some of the solutions.

For example, the county and city created a task force to address the issue.

“In the last budget, we spent and put quite a bit of money in the budget to address the issue,” said state Sen. Harry Brown. “Several of those dollars will go to some pilot projects across the state.”

The N.C. legislature also passed a bill limiting the number of prescriptions people obtain, prescription drugs being one gateway to heroin use.

The forum lasts until 7 p.m.

Discussion includes perspective from law enforcement, Onslow Memorial Hospital and state representatives.

