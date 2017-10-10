New Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, poster released

(WCMH) — Disney Monday released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The trailer premiered Monday night during halftime of the Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

According to starwars.com:

The theatrical poster for Star Wars: The LastJedi was revealed on Twitter’s #WhatsHappening today by director Rian Johnson. The powerful image features a prominent Luke Skywalker above Rey, Kylo Ren, General Leia Organa, and more of the film’s heroes and villains, with a squad of Resistance ski speeders on a collision course with First Order walkers below.