Fmr. Windsor police officer sentenced to 15 years in prison in bribery case

WASHINGTON (AP) – A former North Carolina police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for taking bribes from a drug trafficking operation in exchange for protecting shipments.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Tuesday that 33-year-old Antonio Tillman, who worked for the Windsor Police Department, was also ordered by a federal judge to serve five years of supervised release.

Tillman was found guilty in May of drug, firearm, and bribery charges.

Evidence presented at trial showed Tillmon accepted $6,500 from undercover FBI agents posing as drug traffickers in return for transporting 30 kilograms of heroin from North Carolina to Maryland on three separate occasions between August 2014 and April 2015. Prosecutors said he carried his badge and a firearm to evade interdiction with legitimate law enforcement.

