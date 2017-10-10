First Alert Forecast: Summer-like pattern continues for much of the week

SUMMARY: A stagnant weather pattern will keep heat and humidity locked into place through the week. A series of cold fronts will eventually bring some more comfortable temperatures next week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few passing showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid 80s. Winds are breezy at times, out of the southwest at 5 to15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to drift south of the Azores. For the latest, click here

