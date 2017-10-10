First Alert Forecast: Summer-like pattern continues for much of the week

SUMMARY: A stagnant weather pattern will keep heat and humidity locked into place through the week. A series of cold fronts will eventually bring some more comfortable temperatures next week. Details:

THIS MORNINGSkies are mostly cloudy with a few passing showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid 80s. Winds are breezy at times, out of the southwest at 5 to15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAYSkies will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to drift south of the Azores. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
80° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
74° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
74° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
76° F
precip:
40%
11am
Wed
78° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
73° F
precip:
40%
1am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
71° F
precip:
30%
