ECU three-peats at Pinehurst Challenge

PINEHURST, N.C. – The ECU women’s golf team captured its second-straight team title of the season and third consecutive at the Pinehurst Challenge after carding a school-record 54-hole score of 847 (289-277-281). Carley Cox and Dorthea Forbrigd both finished tied for fifth after shooting a tournament score of 211 (5-under), while Lisa Pettersson (t12th/214), Kate Law (t19th/215) and Kathryn Carson (t22nd/216) all had Top 22 finishes.

“Very excited to have three-peated at Pinehurst,” ECU head coach Kevin Williams. “The Putter Boy trophy that they give away to the team champion is an iconic symbol of golf in North Carolina and really around the world. So anytime that you win a Putter Boy trophy its something special and we are really excited to take it home once again. Obviously excited about setting a new school record shooting 17-under par. But the thing that stood out the most is that we had all five players shoot par or better, which is the first time we have accomplished that as a team. I really like this group. We are deep, talented and excited to head over to Louisville and try to improve on how we played last year.”

News & Notes

ECU won its second-straight tournament of the 2017-18 season and third consecutive at the Pinehurst Challenge.

The Pirates set a new program 54-hole scoring record with a 17-under par 847 (previous: 857 at the 2015-16 Pinehurst Challenge).

For the first time in program history, all five golfers shot par of better (216).

The team title was the 31st in school history and marks the eighth time that ECU has won multiple titles in the same season (third-straight year with two or more titles).

ECU’s second round score of 277 (11-under) was tied for the lowest 18-hole team score in school history.

Forbrigd registered her second-straight (third career) Top 5 finish of the season with a career-low score of 211 (5-under).

Cox posted her third Top 20 finish of the year (second-straight Top 5) with a personal-best score of 211 (5-under).

Team Score

ECU (289-277-281=847, 17-under) – 1st out of 19 teams

Individual Scores

Carley Cox (68-72-71=211, 5-under) – tied for fifth

Dorthea Forbrigd (72-70-69=211, 5-under) – tied for fifth

Lisa Pettersson (75-70-69=214, 2-under) – tied for 12th

Kate Law (75-68-72=215, 1-under) – tied for 19th

Kathryn Carson (74-69-73=216, even par) – tied for 22nd

Up Next

The Pirates (40-7-0) will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 participating in the Cardinal Cup, which will be hosted by Louisville at the UofL Golf Club.